2022 FIFA World Cup: France vs Australia LIVE Commentary

France take on Australia in the second game of the evening in Group B, and will be looking to get off to a great start in their pursuit of defending the World Cup title.

Australia will be hoping for a very unlikely upset, but as we seen earlier today, anything can happen in the World Cup as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina.

We have everything you need to hear from the game below, with a play by play commentary of the whole game below!

Starting Line-Ups:

France: Lloris (c), Pavard, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Australia: Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, McGree, Mooy, Irvine, Leckie, Goodwin, Duke.

1': France get us underway!

2': 30-yard drive from Australia midfielder Riley McGee, dragged wide.

4': France setting up with Aurelien Tchouameni as the deepest midfielder, Adrien Rabiot is pushing higher in between the lines.

6': Australia playing with a brave 4-1-4-1 in possession, with Aaron Mooy being the link between attack and defence.

8': GOAL!: Craig Goodwin makes it 1-0 to Australia, after some great football by Australia. A ball to the back post by Matthew Leckie is tapped in by Craig Goodwin, and the socceroos go wild in Qatar!

10': Lucas Hernandez down receiving treatment after his involvement in the Australia goal. Injury looks to be serious. Theo Hernandez is warming up.

11': Theo Hernandez replaces his brother Lucas Hernandez.

14': Kylian Mbappe is getting a lot of space down the left for France. Australia defending well so far.

Craig Goodwin celebrates his opener against France. IMAGO / PA Images

18': Australia defending in a 4-4-2 shape when out of possession, the Aussies have been brilliant thus far. France are picking up the pace.

21: CHANCE!: Theo Hernandez gives the ball away in midfield and Mitchell Duke smacks one from 30-yards which nearly whizzes past Hugo Lloris.

23: Mbappe trying to win the game on his own, Australia doubling up on the left side of their defence and defending very well. Still 1-0.

26': GOAL!: Adrien Rabiot equalises for France after a brilliant cross from the substitute Theo Hernandez. 1-1.

29': CHANCE!: Olivier Giroud heads over from an Antoine Griezmann cross. Remains 1-1.

31': GOAL!: Adrien Rabiot turns provider this time. France catch Australia high up the pitch in the press, Rabiot wins the ball, strides into the box, and squares it for Olivier Giroud to make it 2-1.

36': CHANCE!: Ousmane Dembele shows blistering pace down to left and delivers a ball into the box, which Olivier Giroud blazes over the bar.

39: CHANCE!: Antoine Griezmann drops deep into the France half from a goal kick, picks up the ball and within 15 seconds France have a shot. Mbappe delivers the ball into the box, but Ousmane Dembele blazes the ball over the bar.

41': CHANCE!: Australia struggling to adjust to Antoine Griezmann dropping into the pocket, and the Frenchman drags wide from another France attack after a deft Mbappe flick. Australia struggling.

44': CHANCE!: WOW! Upamecano clips a ball in behind to Griezmann who finds himself on the right wing, he delivers a ball into the box, which Kylian Mbappe blazes over from 8-yards out. Brilliant football!

45': CHANCE!: Australia finally wake up, Jackson Irvine hits the post from a header after great work on the wing by Goodwin. Nearly a crazy end to the half for the Aussies. Still 2-1.