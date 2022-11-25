2022 FIFA World Cup: Iran Shock Wales In 2-0 Win
This World Cup has been full of shocks so far, and Wales have just become the victim of another one as they were beaten 2-0 by Iran in the early game of today's World Cup.
Iran scored twice late on to give themselves a deserved lead, and Wales now have to hope the USA lose tonight, and then they will have to beat England in their last game to go through.
A tough ask, but this game makes England's opening 6-2 win against Iran look even better.
Iran scored in the 98th minute to win the game through Roozbeh Cheshmi, and the players went absolutely wild on the pitch.
Cheshmi picked the ball up 30-yards out, and drove the ball past Danny Ward in the Wales net.
Read More
Ward was only in goal due to Wayne Hennessey being sent off in the 86th minute. Hennessy ran 25-yards from his goal and mistimed a tackle which resulted in him catching Mehdi Taremi in the face with his knee.
For the second goal, Iran broke up the pitch on a counter attack, and Mehdi Taremi slipped the ball into the onrushing Raman Rezaeian who chipped it over Ward.
Wales must now beat England in the final game, and hope the English beat USA comfortably tonight if they are to have a chance of going through. A tough day for the Welsh.
Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayer Leverkusen
- Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea
- Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury
- Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
- Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'