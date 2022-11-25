2022 FIFA World Cup: Iran Shock Wales In 2-0 Win

This World Cup has been full of shocks so far, and Wales have just become the victim of another one as they were beaten 2-0 by Iran in the early game of today's World Cup.

Iran scored twice late on to give themselves a deserved lead, and Wales now have to hope the USA lose tonight, and then they will have to beat England in their last game to go through.

A tough ask, but this game makes England's opening 6-2 win against Iran look even better.

Iran score late to beat Wales. IMAGO / LaPresse

Iran scored in the 98th minute to win the game through Roozbeh Cheshmi, and the players went absolutely wild on the pitch.

Cheshmi picked the ball up 30-yards out, and drove the ball past Danny Ward in the Wales net.

Ward was only in goal due to Wayne Hennessey being sent off in the 86th minute. Hennessy ran 25-yards from his goal and mistimed a tackle which resulted in him catching Mehdi Taremi in the face with his knee.

Gareth Bale disappointed after the Iran winner. IMAGO / PA Images

For the second goal, Iran broke up the pitch on a counter attack, and Mehdi Taremi slipped the ball into the onrushing Raman Rezaeian who chipped it over Ward.

Wales must now beat England in the final game, and hope the English beat USA comfortably tonight if they are to have a chance of going through. A tough day for the Welsh.

