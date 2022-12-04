Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice As France Beat Poland

France knocked out Poland today in the last-16, and Kylian Mbappe scored twice.

The current World Champions sealed their passage through to the next round of the World Cup today, with a comfortable win over Poland in the last-16.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe and a brilliant finish by France's new all time leading scorer Olivier Giroud ensured France walked away with a 3-1 win. Robert Lewandowski scored a late consolation penalty.

France will now face England or Senegal in the next round.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud breaks the French all time scoring record.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring and became France's all time leading scorer in the process, breaking the previous record held by Thierry Henry. 

The French coasted through the game for the most part, but Kylian Mbappe stepped up with two absolutely world class goals to seal the win in the second half.

Mbappe now has 9 world cup goals at the age of 23, which is more than Cristiano Ronaldo in his entire career.

Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty late on for his very first World Cup knockout goal, but it was not to be Poland's day in the end.

France will play the winner of England vs Senegal in the next round. England are currently beating Senegal 1-0, with Jordan Henderson scoring the goal in the 37th minute of the game.

It was a commanding performance by Didier Deschamps men, and it would be a mistake to look past the current world champions doing it again this year.

