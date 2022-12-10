Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco Shock Portugal To Reach Semi-Final

IMAGO / ANP

2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco Shock Portugal To Reach Semi-Final

Morocco have reached the World Cup semi-final after a 1-0 win against Portugal.

Football is truly the most amazing sport on the planet, and Morocco proved that again tonight with a historic win against Portugal. They are the first African side to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup has ended in disaster, and Portugal go home. Yet another massive shock in a tournament that has been full of them.

Morocco will now play the winner of England and France later on tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has now played his final World Cup.

Portugal controlled the tempo for most of the game, but didn't really do as much as they would have liked with the ball when they had it.

This game and the Spain game have made it abundantly clear, Morocco are not doing this out of lock. They are a tactically well drilled side, with the ability to defend and withstand a serious amount of pressure without conceding a lot of chances.

Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring in the first half for Morocco in the 42nd minute, and shocked the world in doing so.

Portugal had chances, the best possibly Pepe's header in the 97th minute which he aimed wide.

Morocco defended well in a low block for the game, and showed no signs that the result will be a once off.

A historic game in the context of Africa, and a historic game in the context of the World Cup.

