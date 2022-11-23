2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Morocco vs Croatia LIVE Commentary

Croatia take on Morocco in the first group game of the day in Group F, and we will have all the coverage for the game here as we track it on a play by play commentary live.

Morocco will be hoping to cause an upset, but Croatia are favourites to win as they look to at least emulate the last World Cup campaign.

Starting Line-Ups:

Morocco: Bonou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesryi, Boufal.

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Vlasic, Perisic, Kramaric.

We're 15 minutes away from kick-off here, as we await the first game of the day to start.

1': Morocco get us underway!

3': Morocco setting up in a low block thus far, not pressing over the half-way line as of yet!

4': Croatia almost get in behind through Kramaric, but it's cleared for a corner by Saiss.

6': Croatia building up in a 3-1-6 when in possession, with Luka Modric dropping into a back three on the ball.

8': Morocco nearly catch Croatia out with their first high press of the game, but they commit a foul on Josko Gvardiol.

12': Morocco growing into the game and it looks like Croatia are defending in a low block too as they refuse to press high when Morocco have the ball. Remains 0-0.

13': Good pressure by Morocco results in a blocked Hakim Ziyech shot on the edge of the box and a deflected Hakimi cross into the arms of Livakovic.

16': CHANCE!: Poor play by Morocco as Amallah passes straight into the feet of Ivan Perisic, who fires one just over from around 30-yards out. CLOSE!

18': More good pressure by Morocco as Boufal breaks through a couple of Croatian defenders but can't get a shot away, Hakimi is fouled on the edge of the area seconds later by Modric, and Morocco have a free kick in a dangerous area.

19': Ziyech smacks the ball straight at the wall, Croatia then break down the other end the pitch and Morocco just about get the ball clear for a corner.

22': Morocco not blessed with any true pace up front, and are relying from breaks forward from Hakimi and good play through the midfield to create chances.

28': Croatia struggling to create at the moment as Morocco sit into their compact shape, Morocco are beginning to push higher up the pitch as the game goes by.

30': Modric gets away with a booking after a late tackle on Amrabat in the middle of the park. The Moroccan midfielder has been superb thus far.

37': Game has hit a lull, no chances and no real periods of possession from either side. Luka Modric may need to drop deeper to get a hold of the game.

40': Modric gives away a free kick again in a dangerous area against Hakimi. Free-kick Morocco.

41': Poor delivery from Ziyech again. Still 0-0.

45': MASSIVE CHANCE!: Borna Sosa whips the ball into a dangerous area, Vlasic gets on the end of it 6-yards out but hits it straight into the Moroccan goal keeper, should score!

47': CHANCE!: Vlasic strikes on the edge of the box but is blocked by Aguerd, the ball then breaks to Luka Modric on the edge, but he blazes over the bar. Good end to the half by Croatia.

HALF-TIME: It's half-time, and the score is 0-0. Morocco have been the better side, but Croatia towards the end of the half should have been 1-0 up. Second-half coming next!

