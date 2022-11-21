Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands Beat Senegal 2-0 In Group B

IMAGO / NurPhoto

2022 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands Beat Senegal 2-0 In Group B

Netherlands opened their account for the World Cup campaign with a win against Senegal.

Netherlands and Senegal played out arguably the worst game in the World Cup out of it's three games so far, but the Dutch nodded in a late winner to grab the points, followed by an even later goal by Davy Klassen.

There was no real clear cut chances in the game until the winning goal, as both sides looked to be playing out to a bore draw.

In the end it's a brilliant result for the Netherlands and Louis Van Gaal, with Senegal certainly being the toughest opposition they were going to face in the group.

Kalidou Koulibaly & Steven Bergwijn

Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly was in action for Senegal,

The game was overall an even game, with both sides defending very strongly throughout. Netherlands were underwhelming for large parts of the game, but found their way to the win.

Frenkie De Jong's delivery was nodded in by the inform Cody Gakpo late on, and he rose above Edouard Mendy to make it 1-0 to the Dutch. It was a brilliant finish by a man who's stock keeps rising.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Davy Klassen made it two in the 98th minute, to cap off a decent performance and win for the Dutch side.

Senegal had their chances, and did test the keeper once or twice, but again never truly looked like they were a consistent threat to the Netherlands goal.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo got the winner for Netherlands in the end. before Davy Klassen scored.

Defensively both sides did look strong, but the Dutch ultimately landed the killer blow. It's a tough one for Senegal to take, as they fought extremely hard for the draw but came away with nothing.

A tough watch for the most part, but an important win in the end of Netherlands.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Gareth Bale
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: USA Draw 1-1 With Wales In Group B

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Brazilian Journalist Feels Endrick Will Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
England
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Player Ratings England vs Iran

By Dylan McBennett
England
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: England Win 6-2 In Opening Game Against Iran

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Wales Vs USA

By Luka Foley
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Maintain Interest In RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jordan Pickford
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Jordan Pickford

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Prepared To Listen To Offers For Chelsea Target Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett