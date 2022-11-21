2022 FIFA World Cup: Player Ratings England vs Iran

England fired themselves into a commanding lead in group B with a 6-2 win over Iran, and there was a couple of standout performances by the English team on their way to the victory.

Jude Bellingham patrolled the midfield like a seasoned veteran, and Harry Kane quietly dropped an impressive performance by grabbing two assists. Bukayo Saka became the youngest player to score two goals at a World Cup for England.

We have all the player ratings from the English team below.

England were deserved winners of the game, IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Player Ratings:

Jordan Pickford: 8

Pulled off a magnificent save to keep it a 6-1 before the penalty. Brilliant commanding performance.

Kieran Trippier: 8

Justified the decision to start over Trent Alexander-Arnold, and delivered some splendid crosses at times.

John Stones: 7

Strong defensive performances apart from a dubious penalty decision against him, good partnership beside Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire: 8

Great performance under immense pressure. Grabbed an assist and was commanding in defence.

Luke Shaw: 8

One of the best deliveries around on the left. Brilliant going forward and grabbed a great assist.

Jude Bellingham was brilliant for England. IMAGO / Xinhua

Jude Bellingham: 9

Grew and grew into the game, and was a standout performer on the pitch. 19-years old. His ceiling is frightening

Declan Rice: 8

Unsung hero of the England team. A great quote on Twitter about him. You watch the game, you miss Declan Rice, but if you watch Declan Rice, you see the whole game.

Mason Mount: 7

Impressive and done very well in the number 8 position, justified the decision to start over Phil Foden.

Bukayo Saka: 9

2 goals and an overall smashing performance from the man of the match. England have a star on their hands.

Raheem Sterling: 8

Proving his class despite a poor seasons domestically for Chelsea. One goal and an assist. Always reliable for England.

Harry Kane: 8

Didn't get his goal but done everything else very well. Two assists, and an overall smashing performance.

Marcus Rashford scored his first World Cup goal for England. IMAGO / Xinhua

Subs:

Marcus Rashford: 7

Brilliant when he came on and scored with his first three touches.

Jack Grealish: 7

Showed his class when he came on, and got a goal for his troubles.

Phil Foden: 6

Didn't affect the game much, done the least out of the attacking subs.

Eric Dier: 6

Had nothing to do realistically, but England looked more open without Maguire.

Callum Wilson: 7

Unselfish assist for Jack Grealish goal, a brilliant cameo.

Read More Chelsea Stories