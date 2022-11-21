2022 FIFA World Cup: Player Ratings England vs Iran
England fired themselves into a commanding lead in group B with a 6-2 win over Iran, and there was a couple of standout performances by the English team on their way to the victory.
Jude Bellingham patrolled the midfield like a seasoned veteran, and Harry Kane quietly dropped an impressive performance by grabbing two assists. Bukayo Saka became the youngest player to score two goals at a World Cup for England.
We have all the player ratings from the English team below.
Player Ratings:
Pulled off a magnificent save to keep it a 6-1 before the penalty. Brilliant commanding performance.
Justified the decision to start over Trent Alexander-Arnold, and delivered some splendid crosses at times.
John Stones: 7
Strong defensive performances apart from a dubious penalty decision against him, good partnership beside Harry Maguire.
Great performance under immense pressure. Grabbed an assist and was commanding in defence.
One of the best deliveries around on the left. Brilliant going forward and grabbed a great assist.
Grew and grew into the game, and was a standout performer on the pitch. 19-years old. His ceiling is frightening
Unsung hero of the England team. A great quote on Twitter about him. You watch the game, you miss Declan Rice, but if you watch Declan Rice, you see the whole game.
Impressive and done very well in the number 8 position, justified the decision to start over Phil Foden.
2 goals and an overall smashing performance from the man of the match. England have a star on their hands.
Proving his class despite a poor seasons domestically for Chelsea. One goal and an assist. Always reliable for England.
Didn't get his goal but done everything else very well. Two assists, and an overall smashing performance.
Subs:
Brilliant when he came on and scored with his first three touches.
Showed his class when he came on, and got a goal for his troubles.
Didn't affect the game much, done the least out of the attacking subs.
Had nothing to do realistically, but England looked more open without Maguire.
Unselfish assist for Jack Grealish goal, a brilliant cameo.
