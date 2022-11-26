2022 FIFA World Cup: Poland vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Commentary
Live commentary as Poland take on Saudi Arabia in match day two of Group C.
Saudi Arabia shocked the world on the opening day as they beat favourites Argentina 2-1, and will be hoping to add another scalp today by beating Poland.
Poland drew 0-0 with Mexico on opening day, and Robert Lewandowski will be looking to avenge his penalty miss.
We have all the live commentary here for the game and will keep you up to date as it happens.
LIVE COMMENTARY
1': KICK-OFF: Poland get us underway in Qatar!
We are awaiting kick-off!
Starting Line-Ups
Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Bielik, Kyrchowiak, Frankowski, Zielinski, Milik, Lewandowski.
Saudi Arabia: Owais, Abdullhamid, Amri, Al-Boleahi, Burayk, Al-Najei, Malki, Kanno, Al-Buraikan, Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri.
