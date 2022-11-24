2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal Hold On To Beat Ghana 3-2

Cristiano Ronaldo was back on the score sheet for Portugal from the spot today, but his Portugal side needed a slight bit of luck to hold on in the end, as they beat Ghana 3-2.

Bruno Fernandes was instrumental in the end for the Portuguese, and Chelsea target Rafael Leao announced himself to the world with a great finish to put Portugal 3-1 up.

Ghana scored late to make it 3-2, but it wasn't enough in the end.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a penalty for Portugal. IMAGO / Xinhua

Cristiano Ronaldo missed two chances in the first half, but he made no mistake from the spot after he was tripped by Mohammed Salisu in the second half.

Andre Ayew equalised minutes later, and the Ghanaian fans in the stadium went absolutely wild in the stadium.

Bruno Fernandes took over the game from there, getting an assist for Joao Felix and then another assist for Rafael Leao minutes later. It seemed out of sight for Portugal.

Andre Ayew was left disappointed as his team lost. IMAGO / Xinhua

Ghana got a late goal after poor defending from Joao Cancelo, as Osman Bukari nodded in at the far post to at least give the African team a chance.

Inaki Williams nearly caught Diogo Costa out in the final minutes as he came from behind the keeper to nearly nick a draw, but the player slipped at the vital moment.

A good three points for Portugal, but it could have been a disappointing night.

