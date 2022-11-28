Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal Qualify For Last-16 After Beating Uruguay 2-0

IMAGO / Bildbyran

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal Qualify For Last-16 After Beating Uruguay 2-0

Portugal have qualified for the last-16 after beating Uruguay 2-0.

Portugal have qualified for the last-16 of the World Cup tonight after victory over Uruguay in tonight's final game of the day, and they did so quite comfortably.

Uruguay did not threaten as much as they would have hoped, with their best chances coming from Rodrigo Bentancur and Maxi Gomez in the first and second half respectively.

The South American side will now need to beat Ghana in the final group game to qualify.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was on fire for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he opened the scoring, but the goal was eventually given to Bruno Fernandes. There was controversy over whether Ronaldo got a touch on the cross, but FIFA awarded Manchester United's Fernandes with the goal.

Fernandes made it two late on, after Jose Maria Gimenez was deemed by VAR to have handled the ball in the box. A penalty was given, and Fernandes made no mistake in making it 2-0.

Uruguay did not carry much threat, but did have some chances. Luis Suarez missed a chance from 6-yards, and Maxi Gomez also hit the post, but it wasn't enough in the end.

The group comes down to Uruguay and Ghana in the final game, in a repeat of the controversial 2010 World Cup game that seen Ghana knocked out after Luis Suarez handled the ball on the line.

A brilliant night for Portugal, but another disappointment for Uruguay.

