2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay Where To Watch

Portugal held on against Ghana in their opening game of H, but Uruguay could only muster a draw against a good South Korea side. The South American's will be hoping to grab a win tomorrow.

Ghana caused Portugal problems, and Uruguay are expected to do that and more tomorrow night. It will be an intriguing game, but a win would more of less see Portugal qualify for the next stage.

We have all the information you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Darwin Nunez will be hoping to get off the mark. IMAGO / Sipa USA

Where To Watch:

The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Qatar, and will be televised live from 7pm in the UK and Ireland. The game is available for viewing on the following platforms, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV, STV Scotland, ITVX, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2.

In the United States, the game will be televised live from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT). It will be available to watch on the following platforms, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Peacock, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

A huge game for both sides, and especially for Cristiano Ronaldo. A win will see him come that step closer to fulfilling that dream of lifting the World Cup.

Uruguay know they need a win too, and the game is set up nicely. It should be an entertaining evening.

Read More Chelsea Stories