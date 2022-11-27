Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay Where To Watch

IMAGO / PanoramiC

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay Where To Watch

All the information you need about tomorrow's game between Portugal and Uruguay.

Portugal held on against Ghana in their opening game of H, but Uruguay could only muster a draw against a good South Korea side. The South American's will be hoping to grab a win tomorrow.

Ghana caused Portugal problems, and Uruguay are expected to do that and more tomorrow night. It will be an intriguing game, but a win would more of less see Portugal qualify for the next stage.

We have all the information you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez will be hoping to get off the mark.

Where To Watch:

The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Qatar, and will be televised live from 7pm in the UK and Ireland. The game is available for viewing on the following platforms, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV, STV Scotland, ITVX, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the United States, the game will be televised live from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT). It will be available to watch on the following platforms, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Peacock, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

A huge game for both sides, and especially for Cristiano Ronaldo. A win will see him come that step closer to fulfilling that dream of lifting the World Cup. 

Uruguay know they need a win too, and the game is set up nicely. It should be an entertaining evening.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Richarlison & Neymar
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Brazil vs Switzerland

By Dylan McBennett
FA CUP
News

FA Cup 3rd Round Draw: Everything You Need To Know + Where To Watch

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: PSG Unlikely To Move For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Mateo Kovacic Chelsea Future Still In Doubt

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Christian Pulisic On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Piero Hincapie
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Ecuador Defender Piero Hincapie

By Dylan McBennett
Robert Sanchez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Eye Brighton Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Race For Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett