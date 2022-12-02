2022 FIFA World Cup: South Korea Progress As Uruguay Crash Out

The Qatar World Cup Group Stages is the gift that keeps on giving, and it threw up another shock today as South Korea beat Portugal to knock Uruguay out of the World Cup.

Uruguay done their job as they beat Ghana 2-0, but South Korea came up with a shock win over Portugal.

Luis Suarez showed tears on the Uruguay bench, as he was knocked out of his final World Cup at the earliest possible time.

Uruguay thought they'd done enough to go through. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Suarez was heavily involved in both Uruguay goals, with both being scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta. The goals were two extremely well taken finishes.

Uruguay thought they were true until around the 85th minute, but news stemmed through to the stadium of a goal in the Korea game, and unfortunately it wasn't scored by Portugal.

Portugal went 1-0 up inside 5 minutes through Ricardo Horta but were pegged back in the 27th minute by Young-Gwon Kim.

Luis Suarez was distraught on the Uruguay bench. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Wolves striker Hee-Chan Hwang scored in the 91st minute to light up South Korea and shine some darkness over Uruguay by knocking them out in the process.

Korea went through on goals scored, with both teams having the same goal difference in the three games.

Another wild afternoon in the Qatar World Cup, which has not disappointed in any way so far.

South Korea progress, and Uruguay bow out early on in the group stages.

