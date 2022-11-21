Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: USA Draw 1-1 With Wales In Group B

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

2022 FIFA World Cup: USA Draw 1-1 With Wales In Group B

The United States and Wales had to settle for a draw in the second game of Group B in the Qatar World Cup this evening

A 64-year wait for Wales to have an appearance in a World Cup tournament ended in a respectable draw, as they were held 1-1 by a well drilled United States team.

The USA were impressive in the first-half, but a lot less so in the second. Wales came back to grab a draw, in what could prove to be a valuable point in their pursuit of World Cup glory.

Gareth Bale was the man again, and dispatched a penalty after a largely quiet evening by his standards.

Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah opened the scoring for the USA.

George Weah never managed to make an appearance at a World Cup, but his son Timothy Weah opened the scoring for the USA against Wales. Great work from Christian Pulisic set him through, and he made no make mistake in the finish.

USA had a lot of chances in the first-half, and should have went into half-time at least 2-0 up. The States would end up regretting the chances missed, as Wales went on to equalise in the second-half.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale dispatched the penalty to draw Wales level.

Gareth Bale was fouled in the box by Walker Zimmerman. It was clever body positioning by Bale to win the foul, and he made no mistake from the spot as he made it 1-1.

In the end it's a good point for Wales coming back from 1-0 down, but the USA will be left disappointed. It will come down to what both teams can do against England, and whether Iran can cause any upsets on the way.

