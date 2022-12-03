2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Argentina vs Australia

Argentina take on Australia later on in the World Cup, and will be hoping for a spot in the last-16 with a win. The Argentines are heavy favourites, but have already been on the end of one massive upset this tournament.

Australia qualified for the last-16 against all the odds, but will be aiming to go as far as they possibly can now that they're there.

We have all the information about where you can watch the game below.

Australia will be hoping to cause a massive upset. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live from 7pm in the UK and Ireland. It will be available on the following platforms, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One and RTE 2.

United States

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT), and will be broadcast live on the following platforms, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Sling, FOX Network.

To watch the match online, FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels, while FuboTV offers Spanish commentary alongside Peacock TV DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Vidgo.

A massive game in the context, with Argentina the heavy favourites. Will they progress? Or will there be another giant killing in the World Cup?

