2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Argentina vs Mexico
Argentina were on the wrong end of a shock on opening day against Saudi Arabia, and will be hoping to bounce back today against a Mexico side who drew with Poland in their first game.
An exciting all South American clash, with both teams eager to get their first points on the board. It has all the makings of a World Cup classic.
We have all the information about where and when to watch the game below.
Where To Watch:
UK & Ireland
The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland at 7pm on the following channels and platforms.
ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player and RTE 2.
Read More
United States
The game will be broadcast live in the United States from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT) and will be available to watch on the following channels and platforms.
UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.
Argentina will be desperate to get a win in their second game after the opening day disappointment, but face a tough game against a really good Mexico side.
The prediction here is 2-1 Argentina, with Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria scoring for Argentina and Hirving Lozano scoring for Mexico.
Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayer Leverkusen
- Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea
- Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury
- Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
- Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'