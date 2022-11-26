Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Argentina vs Mexico

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

All the information you need about where to watch Argentina vs Mexico in the late game of the FIFA World Cup game today.

Argentina were on the wrong end of a shock on opening day against Saudi Arabia, and will be hoping to bounce back today against a Mexico side who drew with Poland in their first game.

An exciting all South American clash, with both teams eager to get their first points on the board. It has all the makings of a World Cup classic.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will be out to get his first three points of the World Cup campaign.

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland at 7pm on the following channels and platforms.

ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player and RTE 2. 

United States

The game will be broadcast live in the United States from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT) and will be available to watch on the following channels and platforms.

UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez will be looking for his first goal of the tournament.

Argentina will be desperate to get a win in their second game after the opening day disappointment, but face a tough game against a really good Mexico side.

The prediction here is 2-1 Argentina, with Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria scoring for Argentina and Hirving Lozano scoring for Mexico.

