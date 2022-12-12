Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Croatia vs Argentina

IMAGO / Pixsell

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Croatia vs Argentina

All the information about where to watch tomorrow's semi-final between Croatia and Argentina.

The first semi-final of the World Cup takes place tomorrow, and Lionel Messi will be in action. Croatia and Argentina are both 90 or 120 minutes away from the World Cup final, but only one can go through.

Both teams are coming off the back of a penalty shoot out, and will without a doubt be fatigued in some way heading into the game.

Argentina are the favourites to win, but Croatia are the ultimate underdogs in this tournament.

Luka Modric

Can Luca Modric produce magic with Croatia yet again?

Where To Watch

UK & Ireland

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Doha, Qatar and will be broadcast live from 7pm in the UK & Ireland on the following channels, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland and RTE 2.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

United States

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live from from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT) and will be available on the following platforms, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, FOX Network, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao May Not Extend AC Milan Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Begin Contract Talks With Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: The Reason Endrick Chose Real Madrid Over Chelsea Has Been Revealed

By Dylan McBennett
Rafa Marin
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Rival PSG For Real Madrid Castilla Defender Rafa Marin

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Could Move For Malo Gusto Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Mohammed Kudus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus Wants To Leave Ajax In January

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Huge Admirers Of Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett