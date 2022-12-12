2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Croatia vs Argentina

The first semi-final of the World Cup takes place tomorrow, and Lionel Messi will be in action. Croatia and Argentina are both 90 or 120 minutes away from the World Cup final, but only one can go through.

Both teams are coming off the back of a penalty shoot out, and will without a doubt be fatigued in some way heading into the game.

Argentina are the favourites to win, but Croatia are the ultimate underdogs in this tournament.

Can Luca Modric produce magic with Croatia yet again? IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch

UK & Ireland

The game kicks-off at 10pm local time in Doha, Qatar and will be broadcast live from 7pm in the UK & Ireland on the following channels, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland and RTE 2.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

United States

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live from from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT) and will be available on the following platforms, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, FOX Network, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

Read More Chelsea Stories: