2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Croatia vs Morocco

The World Cup is coming to a close, and the 3rd place play-off takes place tomorrow between Croatia and Morocco. Both teams fell short of the final, but will have a chance to claim 3rd tomorrow.

Both countries will be proud of their efforts, especially Morocco who reached this stage for the first time in the history of an African country. Croatia reached their second successive semi-final, but couldn't go all the way.

Luca Modric in training preparing for the game. IMAGO / Pixsell

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game will be kicking off at 6pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK & Ireland from 3pm on the following platforms, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer and RTE 2.

United States

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live from 7am (PT) and 9am (CT) on the following platforms, UFORIA App, Peacock, Sling, FOX Network, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio.

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

Not the trophy either team would have wanted, but one they will be fighting for regardless.

