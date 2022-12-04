2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch England vs Senegal

The entire nation of England will shut down today, as they take on Senegal in the last-16 of the World Cup. England are favourites, but shocks are common in this tournament.

Senegal will be hoping to cause one, and certainly have a team capable of doing so. Sadio Mane may not be at the World Cup, but there are players in that team that can cause England some serious problems.

We have all the information about where you can watch the game below.

England will be hoping to progress to the quarter-final. IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game will kick-off at 10om local time in Qatar, and will be broadcast live on the following platforms in the UK and Ireland from 7pm, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, UTV, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, STV Player and RTE 2.

United States

The game will be broadcast live in the United States from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT), a bit kinder hours for those in the US than the normal ones.

It will be available to watch on the following platforms, Peacock, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com.

To watch the match online, FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels, while FuboTV offers Spanish commentary alongside Peacock TV DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Vidgo..

