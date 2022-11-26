Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs Denmark

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs Denmark

All the information you need about where to watch today's World Cup clash between France and Denmark.

France got off to a great start to their World Cup campaign against Australia, and they will be hoping to carry that on today against a Denmark side who will have been disappointed with their opening day draw.

It is the second game of the day in Group D, with Tunisia and Australia currently battling it out.

We have all the information you need about where to watch the game below.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen will be in action for Denmark.

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game kicks-off at 7pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK & Ireland from 4pm. The game will be available to watch on the following channels and platforms.

TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV and RTE 2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

United States

The game will be available from 8am (PT) and 10am (CT), and will be broadcast on the following channels and platforms.

UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud could beat Thierry Henry's record today.

A massive game for Denmark, with a win putting them in a very strong position in the context of the group. France however, will be hoping for a performance that mirrors the Australia one.

The prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for France, with Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud scoring for France, and Christian Eriksen grabbing one for Denmark.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic & Kieran Trippier
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs USA Player Ratings

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell On The Verge Of Becoming New Chelsea Director

By Dylan McBennett
Ecuador
World Cup

WATCH: Enner Valencia Equalises For Ecuador Against The Netherlands

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Pushing For Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Begin Negotiations To Sign Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Cody Gakpo
World Cup

WATCH: Cody Gakpo Scores For The Netherlands Against Ecuador

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Is Close To Joining AC Milan On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Rashford
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch England vs USA

By Dylan McBennett