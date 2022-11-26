2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs Denmark
France got off to a great start to their World Cup campaign against Australia, and they will be hoping to carry that on today against a Denmark side who will have been disappointed with their opening day draw.
It is the second game of the day in Group D, with Tunisia and Australia currently battling it out.
We have all the information you need about where to watch the game below.
Where To Watch:
UK & Ireland
The game kicks-off at 7pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK & Ireland from 4pm. The game will be available to watch on the following channels and platforms.
TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV and RTE 2.
Read More
United States
The game will be available from 8am (PT) and 10am (CT), and will be broadcast on the following channels and platforms.
UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.
A massive game for Denmark, with a win putting them in a very strong position in the context of the group. France however, will be hoping for a performance that mirrors the Australia one.
The prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for France, with Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud scoring for France, and Christian Eriksen grabbing one for Denmark.
Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayer Leverkusen
- Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea
- Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury
- Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
- Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'