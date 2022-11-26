2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs Denmark

France got off to a great start to their World Cup campaign against Australia, and they will be hoping to carry that on today against a Denmark side who will have been disappointed with their opening day draw.

It is the second game of the day in Group D, with Tunisia and Australia currently battling it out.

We have all the information you need about where to watch the game below.

Christian Eriksen will be in action for Denmark. IMAGO / Bildbyran

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game kicks-off at 7pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK & Ireland from 4pm. The game will be available to watch on the following channels and platforms.

TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV and RTE 2.

United States

The game will be available from 8am (PT) and 10am (CT), and will be broadcast on the following channels and platforms.

UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Olivier Giroud could beat Thierry Henry's record today. IMAGO / PA Images

A massive game for Denmark, with a win putting them in a very strong position in the context of the group. France however, will be hoping for a performance that mirrors the Australia one.

The prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for France, with Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud scoring for France, and Christian Eriksen grabbing one for Denmark.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Chelsea Stories