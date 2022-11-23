2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Where To Watch Germany vs Japan

Germany will be a lot of fans favourites to go all the way in the World Cup this year, and they get their campaign underway tomorrow against a Japan side that could surprise a few people.

Not many are giving the Japanese a chance, but anything can happen in football, and maybe another giant killing is on the horizon in tomorrow's clash.

We have all the information you need about where to watch the game tomorrow below.

Japan are hoping to cause an upset against Germany. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Where To Watch:

UK and Ireland

The game kicks-off at 4pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will kick-off on the television screens at 1pm in the UK and Ireland. The game will be available on the following channels.

UTV, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live and RTE 2.

United States

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live at 5am (PT) and 7am (CT), and will be shown on the following platforms, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App.

It will also be shown on Fubo.

Germany will be hoping to get off to a winning start, as they are the second last winners of the tournament, but the Japanese will be planning to spoil a winning start for the German team.

Read More Chelsea Stories