2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Morocco vs Croatia

Morocco take on Croatia in Group F tomorrow, and will be hoping to pick up a scalp as big as Saudi Arabia did today against Argentina. It will be a tough game for the Moroccan's, against great opposition in Croatia.

Croatia come off the back of a final in their last World Cup, and will be hoping to come close to replicating that feat 4 years on. The squad is not what it was then, but it does not hurt to dream.

We have all the information below on where you can watch tomorrow's clash between Morocco and Croatia.

Morocco will be hoping for an upset against Croatia. IMAGO / Pixsell

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game kicks-off at 1pm in Doha Qatar, which is 10am in the UK and Ireland. The game will be available to watch on ITV1, RTE 2, STV Scotland and UTV in the UK and Ireland.

United States

Kick-Off time in the US will be 2am (PT) AND 4AM (CT), and will be available to watch on the following platforms, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, Foxsports.com, Telemundo.

The game can also be watched on Fubo.

It is the first game of four tomorrow in the World Cup, and will hopefully set up for another interesting day of tournament football in Qatar.

A tight game is expected, but the prediction is for Croatia to run out as winners in the end against a tough Moroccan side.

