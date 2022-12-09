2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Morocco vs Portugal
The world cup continues tomorrow, but how can anything live up to the games played on the 9th of December. Netherlands took Argentina to penalties, and Brazil went out to Croatia in shock day.
Morocco will be hoping to continue the trend of shocks tomorrow, as they take on a Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, if he plays.
We have all the information about where to watch the game below.
Where To Watch
The game kicks-off from 6pm local time in Doha tomorrow, and will be broadcast live in the UK & Ireland from 3pm on the following platforms, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK and RTE 2.
Read More
United States
The game will be broadcast live from 7am (PT) and 9am (CT), and will be available on the following platforms, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network, Sling, FOX Sports App.
FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.
A massive tie for both countries, and one that really could go either way.
