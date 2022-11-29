2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Netherlands vs Qatar

The World Cup has changed to simultaneous games on match days as we come down to the final group games, and Netherland's vs Qatar is one of those simultaneous games today.

Qatar are out of the tournament, and will be playing for the pride of their nation today, while the Netherlands need a victory to go through safely.

We have all the information about where to watch the game below.

Akram Afif will be hoping to restore some pride to Qatar. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Where To Watch:

UK and Ireland

The game kicks-off at 6pm local time in Doha, Qatar, meaning that it will be broadcast live from 3pm in the UK and Ireland.

It will be available to watch on the following platforms, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, UTV, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX and RTE 2.

United States

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live from 7am (PT) and 9am (CT), it will be shown on the following platforms, Futbol de Primera Radio, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO.

A must win for the Netherlands, and a fight for pride for Qatar who are out of the tournament regardless of what happens today.

It is the final day of games in Group A, and here's hoping it's another exciting day of football in a World Cup that has provided a lot of it so far already.

