2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Netherlands vs USA

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

All the information about where you can watch tomorrow's last-16 game between Netherlands and USA.

Netherlands take on USA tomorrow in the first last-16 game of the World Cup campaign, and both teams will be hoping to progress to the quarter final.

The USA are convinced they can cause an upset and judging by how the Dutch have played so far in this tournament, it is not beyond the realms of possibility.

We have all the information about where you can watch the game below.

Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk will be hoping to inspire his Netherlands team.

Where To Watch:

The game kicks-off at 6pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live on the following channels and platforms in the UK and Ireland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live and RTE 2.

In the United States, the game kicks-off from 9am (CT) and 7am (PT), and will be broadcast live on the following platforms, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Network, Telemundo, FOX Sports App.

To watch the match online, FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels, while FuboTV offers Spanish commentary alongside Peacock TV DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Vidgo.

A massive game for both sides, with a massive chance to go far in the World Cup on the line if they can manage to get a win. All eyes Netherlands vs USA tomorrow!

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

