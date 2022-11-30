2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Poland vs Argentina

Argentina and Poland meet tonight in a massive game in the context of Group C, with either team going through to the next round with a win.

Poland won their last game 2-0 against Saudi Arabia, and Argentina matched that result against Mexico.

A win for either side will secure a place in the last-16, and we have all the details about where you can watch the game below.

Lionel Messi will be hoping for an Argentina win to keep his World Cup hopes alive. IMAGO / Action Plus

Where To Watch:

UK and Ireland:

The game will kick-off at 10pm in Doha, Qatar, and is the second day of simultaneous games.

It will be broadcast live from 7pm in the UK and Ireland on the following channels in the UK and Ireland, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, RTE Player.

United States:

The game will be broadcast live from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT), and will be live on the following platforms on the day, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com.

A massive day for Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, as two titans go to war for their respected countries. Argentina will be expected to win, but Poland will not go down without a fight what so ever.

An exciting day of football awaits, and we will know the faith of both countries by around 1am local time in Qatar tonight.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Chelsea Stories