2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Portugal vs Switzerland

IMAGO / PA Images

All the information about where you can watch today's FIFA World Cup final between Portugal and Switzerland.

Portugal take on Switzerland today in a massive game in the World Cup last-16 and all eyes will be on what Cristiano Ronaldo can conjure up in his bid to win his first World Cup.

Switzerland beat Serbia in the last group game to qualify for the last-16, and have looked overall impressive in their three games so far. Portugal will need to improve from their South Korea performance to stand any chance.

All the information you need about where to watch the game is below.

Breel Embolo

Breel Embolo has been in fine form for Switzerland.

Where To Watch:

UK & Ireland

The game kicks-off from 10pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live from 7pm on the following platforms and channels in the UK and Ireland, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK and RTE 2.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

United States

The game will be broadcast live in the United States from 11am (PT) and 1pm (CT), and will be available to watch on the following platforms, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Network.

To watch the match online, FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels, while FuboTV offers Spanish commentary alongside Peacock TV DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Vidgo.

