Skip to main content
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Ecuador

IMAGO / LaPresse

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Ecuador

All the information about where to watch Senegal vs Ecuador.

Senegal play Ecuador today in a game that decides everything in the group. It is winner takes all, and the loser will be heading home from Qatar empty handed. Neither team will want to see that faith.

Ecuador are on 4 points, and Senegal are on three after their win against Qatar. It is expected to be a tight game, with the feelings of two countries on the line.

We have all the information about where to watch the game below.

Senegal

Senegal will go through with a win.

Where To Watch:

The game will be kicking off in Doha, Qatar from 6pm local time, and will be broad cast live from 3pm on the following platforms in the UK and Ireland, ITVX, ITV 4, STV Player and RTE 2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

United States

The game will be live on television and radio from 7am (PT) and 9am (CT) in the United States, and will be available to watch on the following platforms, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App.

A tight game will be expected, and with Enner Valencia expected to be out for Ecuador, it could be Senegal that look to be favourites to win the game.

It is kicking off at the same time as Netherlands Qatar, and the entire groups faith will be sealed this afternoon, for better or for worse.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Akram Afif
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Netherlands vs Qatar

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Appreciate Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett
Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Move Closer To Chelsea Target Jeremie Frimpong

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumors Downplayed

By Stephen Smith
Cesar Azpilicueta vs Aston Villa
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Exploring A Move For Cesar Azpilicueta

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Fernandes
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal Qualify For Last-16 After Beating Uruguay 2-0

By Dylan McBennett
Cole Palmer & Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Draw Manchester City In The FA Cup Third Round

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Has Been Offered To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett