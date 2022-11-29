2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Ecuador
Senegal play Ecuador today in a game that decides everything in the group. It is winner takes all, and the loser will be heading home from Qatar empty handed. Neither team will want to see that faith.
Ecuador are on 4 points, and Senegal are on three after their win against Qatar. It is expected to be a tight game, with the feelings of two countries on the line.
We have all the information about where to watch the game below.
Where To Watch:
The game will be kicking off in Doha, Qatar from 6pm local time, and will be broad cast live from 3pm on the following platforms in the UK and Ireland, ITVX, ITV 4, STV Player and RTE 2.
United States
The game will be live on television and radio from 7am (PT) and 9am (CT) in the United States, and will be available to watch on the following platforms, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Sling, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App.
A tight game will be expected, and with Enner Valencia expected to be out for Ecuador, it could be Senegal that look to be favourites to win the game.
It is kicking off at the same time as Netherlands Qatar, and the entire groups faith will be sealed this afternoon, for better or for worse.
