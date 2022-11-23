2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Where To Watch Spain vs Costa Rica
Spain kick start their World Cup campaign tomorrow with a tough fixture against Costa Rica, and Luis Enrique is aiming to be the manager who brings the glory back to the sunny shores of Spain.
Costa Rica stand in their way, and will be aiming to emulate the shock result by Saudi Arabia against Argentina earlier today.
We have all the information on where to watch the game below.
Where To Watch:
UK & Ireland
The game kicks-off at 7pm local time in Doha, Qatar, and will be broadcast live in the UK & Ireland at 4pm on the following platforms, UTV, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK and RTE 2.
United States
The game will be broadcast live in the United States at 8am (PT) and 10am (CT) on the following platforms, UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Tubi, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network.
The game is also available on Fubo.
It's a game Spain will be expected to win, although Costa Rica have only lost one of their last 9 games. They haven't lost since a 2-0 defeat to Panama in June.
The third game of tomorrow's offering, and a real chance to see what type of Spain side we are going to see at this year's World Cup. If it's anything like 2010's team, we're in for a treat.
