WATCH: Cody Gakpo Scores For The Netherlands Against Ecuador
Cody Gakpo has scored to make it 1-0 to Netherlands against Ecuador.
Netherlands have taken the lead against Ecuador, and it's that man again Cody Gakpo who's scored his second goal in two games to give the Dutch team the lead.
A beautiful left footed drive was enough to beat Hernan Galindez in the Ecuador net, and give Netherlands an important lead in a must win game in Group A.
Watch the goal scored by Cody Gakpo below.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WATCH:
Starting Line-Ups:
Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Klassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.
Ecuador: Galindez, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Preciado, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mendez, Plata, Valencia, Estrada.
Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayer Leverkusen
- Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea
- Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury
- Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
- Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'