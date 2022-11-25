Skip to main content
WATCH: Cody Gakpo Scores For The Netherlands Against Ecuador

IMAGO / Pro Shots

WATCH: Cody Gakpo Scores For The Netherlands Against Ecuador

Cody Gakpo has scored to make it 1-0 to Netherlands against Ecuador.

Netherlands have taken the lead against Ecuador, and it's that man again Cody Gakpo who's scored his second goal in two games to give the Dutch team the lead.

A beautiful left footed drive was enough to beat Hernan Galindez in the Ecuador net, and give Netherlands an important lead in a must win game in Group A.

Watch the goal scored by Cody Gakpo below.

Read More

WATCH:

Starting Line-Ups:

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Klassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.

Ecuador: Galindez, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Preciado, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mendez, Plata, Valencia, Estrada.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

