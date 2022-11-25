WATCH: Cody Gakpo Scores For The Netherlands Against Ecuador

Netherlands have taken the lead against Ecuador, and it's that man again Cody Gakpo who's scored his second goal in two games to give the Dutch team the lead.

A beautiful left footed drive was enough to beat Hernan Galindez in the Ecuador net, and give Netherlands an important lead in a must win game in Group A.

Watch the goal scored by Cody Gakpo below.

WATCH:

Starting Line-Ups:

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Klassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.

Ecuador: Galindez, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Preciado, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mendez, Plata, Valencia, Estrada.

