WATCH: Enner Valencia Equalises For Ecuador Against The Netherlands

Cody Gakpo has had his first-half screamer ruled out by another Enner Valencia goal in this years Qatar World Cup, as he makes it 1-1 on the night.

Valencia tapped home after Andries Noppert saved from Pervis Estupinan's drive from outside the back, and Ecuador may be thinking about going on to win the game considering the way it's going.

We have the goal below for you to watch!

WATCH:

Starting Line-Ups

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Klassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.

Ecuador: Galindez, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Preciado, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mendez, Plata, Valencia, Estrada

