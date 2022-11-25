Skip to main content
WATCH: Enner Valencia Equalises For Ecuador Against The Netherlands

Enner Valencia has made it 1-1 for Ecuador against Netherlands.

Cody Gakpo has had his first-half screamer ruled out by another Enner Valencia goal in this years Qatar World Cup, as he makes it 1-1 on the night.

Valencia tapped home after Andries Noppert saved from Pervis Estupinan's drive from outside the back, and Ecuador may be thinking about going on to win the game considering the way it's going.

We have the goal below for you to watch!

Starting Line-Ups

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Klassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.

Ecuador: Galindez, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Preciado, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mendez, Plata, Valencia, Estrada

