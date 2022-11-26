WATCH: Piotr Zielinski Opens The Scoring For Poland Against Saudi Arabia
Poland have scored their first goal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and it is a Napoli man who has scored it. Robert Lewandowski got the assist for the goal.
Piotr Zielinski has put Poland in the lead, but they nearly had the lead taken away from them when Saudi Arabia won a penalty before half-time. A penalty that was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.
A good first-half from Poland result wise, but they will need to improve their performance in the second-half to be in with a chance of winning the game.
WATCH:
Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Bielik, Kyrchowiak, Frankowski, Zielinski, Milik, Lewandowski.
Saudi Arabia: Owais, Abdullhamid, Amri, Al-Boleahi, Burayk, Al-Najei, Malki, Kanno, Al-Buraikan, Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri.
