World Cup 2022: Ecuador Beat Qatar Comfortably In Opening Game

There was some controversy in the opening minutes of the Qatar World Cup, but it did not halt Ecuador on their way to one the most comfortable wins a football fan is ever likely to see.

Enner Valencia became Ecuador's top scorer in World Cup with two goals, and Qatar did not pose any sort of threat at all during the game. It was a concerning performance from the host nation.

It would be an incredible surprise if the Qatar team managed to get themselves out of the group after that performance.

Ecuador are unlikely to have an easier game in the tournament. IMAGO / LaPresse

Enner Valencia could have had a hat-trick, but his first goal was disallowed for an apparent offside. The decision wasn't clarified until ten minutes into the game, which led to fan outrage online.

Ecuador were not to be stopped though, and strode to a 2-0 lead in the first-half, with no real fight back from the host nation Qatar.

The second-half was a slow affair, with neither side really creating anything of note as Ecuador strode to their first three points of the tournament.

Qatar were truly disappointing, and the team who were beaten by Northern Irish side Linfield in the summer will really have to improve if they wish to score a goal in this years World Cup.

The opening game was not a great affair, and here's hoping tomorrow's offering of games is a bit more exciting.

