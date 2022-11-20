World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Where To Watch

The World Cup starts today, and the hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the very first game of the tournament. Qatar will be hoping to start off their host campaign with a positive result.

Ecuador will be hoping to upset a nation, and are more of less expected to do so. Anything less than a win will feel like a disappointment to Ecuador.

We here at Chelsea Transfer Room have all you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

The Qatar World Cup is finally underway today. IMAGO / Xinhua

Where To Watch:

The game is kicking off at 4pm UK time, which will be 7pm local time in Doha. In the UK and Ireland, the places to watch the game are as follows. On cable, RTE 2 and BBC One will be showing the game, and online the BBC Website will also have the game.

The game will kick off in the United States at 8am PT and 10am CT. The game will be shown on the following channels in the US. Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Uforia App, Sling, Sirius Xm FC, Fox Sports APP, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes EN Vivo.

Qatar's World Cup is finally here, and it is setting up to be an exciting first day of football. Ecuador and Qatar is the game, and it will be the chance to get the first 3 points on the board of the tournament.

Read More Chelsea Stories