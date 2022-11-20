Skip to main content
World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Where To Watch

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Where To Watch

Qatar take on Ecuador today in the opening game of the World Cup, and we have all the details about the game here.

The World Cup starts today, and the hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the very first game of the tournament. Qatar will be hoping to start off their host campaign with a positive result.

Ecuador will be hoping to upset a nation, and are more of less expected to do so. Anything less than a win will feel like a disappointment to Ecuador.

We here at Chelsea Transfer Room have all you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Qatar World Cup

The Qatar World Cup is finally underway today.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where To Watch:

The game is kicking off at 4pm UK time, which will be 7pm local time in Doha. In the UK and Ireland, the places to watch the game are as follows. On cable, RTE 2 and BBC One will be showing the game, and online the BBC Website will also have the game.

The game will kick off in the United States at 8am PT and 10am CT. The game will be shown on the following channels in the US. Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Uforia App, Sling, Sirius Xm FC, Fox Sports APP, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes EN Vivo.

Qatar's World Cup is finally here, and it is setting up to be an exciting first day of football. Ecuador and Qatar is the game, and it will be the chance to get the first 3 points on the board of the tournament.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Christopher Nkunku In January

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Where To Watch England vs Iran

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Maintain An Interest In Everton's Anthony Gordon

By Dylan McBennett
Qatar World Cup
World Cup

Qatar World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Do Not Want To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Ecuador
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Ecuador Beat Qatar Comfortably In Opening Game

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are One Of The Teams Chasing Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Jordan Pickford
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

By Dylan McBennett