Qatar World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers
The top goal scorers from the 2022 World Cup so far.
The World Cup 2022 has began, and with that comes goals. We will be keeping track of every single goal that goes in during the tournament, and will keep you updated on the top goal scorers as the games fly by.
64 games, 32 teams and 831 players, but which one of those players is going to finish the tournament as the top goal scorer?
Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the tournament, and is currently the top scorer for now.
|Team
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Appearances
|Minutes
Ecuador
Enner Valencia
2
0
1
77
