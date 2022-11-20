Skip to main content
World Cup 2022: Where To Watch England vs Iran

IMAGO / PA Images

All the information needed for the upcoming World Cup fixture between England vs Iran.

England start their World Cup campaign tomorrow against Iran tomorrow on Monday the 21st of November, and will be hoping to kick start the tournament with a win.

Three points will be the perfect start, but they are expected to face a tough Iran side, who will be hoping to pull off a giant killing. England are coming off the back of a tough run of games, and it could be a great time for Iran to play them.

We here at Chelsea Transfer Room have all the information about where to watch the game.

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling is expected to start for England.

Where To Watch:

The game kicks off tomorrow at 1pm UK time, and will be available to watch on the following platforms and channels in the United Kingdom and the Republic Of Ireland. BBC One, RTE 2, BBC Player and the BBC Website.

In the United States, the game will kick-off at 5am CT and 7am CT and will be available on the following channels and platforms. SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.

Carlos Queiroz

Former Manchester United coach Carlos Queiroz will be hoping to upset England

England are heavy favourites, and will be expected to win the game comfortably to kick start a campaign that could go down in history for the three lions.

The World Cup is well and truly under way, and we have all the information you need throughout!

