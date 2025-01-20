Christian Pulisic's Top 10 Goals of His Career So Far
Just 10 years into his career, Christian Pulisic already has plenty of highlight reel-worthy goals for both club and country.
Pulisic continues to carve his place in the pantheon of the greatest American soccer players of all time. The 26-year-old began his domestic career with Borussia Dortmund, then underwent a stint with Premier League giants Chelsea before landing at AC Milan. Throughout his time on all three clubs, as well as his performances for the U.S. men's national team, the American superstar has found the back of the net in sensational fashion.
Check out the best goals of Pulisic's career so far.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Christian Pulisic's Top 10 Goals of His Career So Far
10. Pulisic's Late Winner vs. Hoffenheim
Pulisic's recent late game heroics for AC Milan do not come as a surprise to Dortmund fans. When the USMNT captain was still playing for BVB, he rescued the German giants more than once, either with his pace, his playmaking or his quality in the final third.
When Dortmund were in desperate need of a goal against Hoffenheim, Pulisic got on the end of a bouncing cross, used one skillful touch to send the keeper to ground and then scored the 89th minute winner.
9. Pulisic Powers the Blues Past Real Madrid
Pulisic might not have started the 2021 Champions League final, but he sure helped Chelsea get there. He bagged the Blues' only goal at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the semifinals.
Antonio Rüdiger played a pinpoint ball over the top for Pulisic, who took his time inside the box to get past Thibaut Courtois with a few clever touches. Then, all he had to do was send a shot into the virtually empty goal.
8. Pulisic Completes His Hat Trick vs. Panama
Pulisic bagged just his second career hat trick for club and country in the USMNT's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Panama. His first two goals on the night came from the spot, but his third was a thing of beauty.
Antonee Robinson delivered a cross to Pulisic, who controlled the bouncing ball with a single touch as he turned around and set his sights on goal. He took one more settling touch to get past a defender before slotting a low strike home.
7. A Second Effort For Glory
Throughout his time in Milan, Pulisic has taken his game to new heights. Even when his initial efforts amount to nothing, he is typically there to make up for it, like he did against Monza. After he delivered a ball that was easily defended, he carved out enough space inside the box and sent a left-footed strike from a tight angle into the back of the net.
The fact that a goal of this quality is only number seven on our list shows the amount of highlights Pulisic has in his career so far.
6. Pulisic Demolishes Manchester City
Pulisic's goal against Manchester City highlights the best aspects of his game. The USMNT captain used his pace and dribbling ability to pounce on a loose ball in his own half and carve apart City's defense on the counter attack.
Once he reached the penalty area, Pulisic sent a low, curling shot past Ederson to get the Blues on the scoresheet.
5. A Brilliant Individual Effort vs. Liverpool
Another Pulisic highlight from his time at Chelsea came without fans in the crowd. Trailing Liverpool by two goals, the Blues needed a piece of magic from the American to get back into the game. Pulisic controlled a lofty cross with his chest, then settled the ball with his right foot before turning and firing it into the top right corner of the net.
In the end, it was poor defending from Liverpool, but take nothing away from the individual piece of skill Pulisic showed to score.
4. A Debut to Remember
Pulisic got his AC Milan career off to a dream start. In his competitive debut for the Rossoneri, the winger fired an unstoppable shot from distance against Bologna. Even with three defenders surrounding him, Pulisic had the quality and composure to deliver a sensational finish.
Pulisic does not often score bangers from outside the box, making his first goal for the Italian giants worthy of a spot in the top five.
3. Captain America to the Rescue
Pulisic has had a lot of standout moments while representing the Stars and Stripes, but none are better than his goal against Germany. The American superstar blew past Jonathan Tah and Rüdiger before sending a curling strike past Marc-André ter Stegen from the edge of the box.
Pulisic's goal was the only one the USMNT scored that day, which makes it even more impressive.
2. An Olimpico For the Ages
Pulisic added a brilliant Olimpico goal to his resume this season for AC Milan. The USMNT captain caught Club Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet lacking and delivered a perfect corner kick that found the back of the net.
The goal extended Pulisic's record atop the Champions League scoring charts for American players.
1. A Sensational Cross-Turned-Goal
It might not be a traditional goal, but that is what makes it so special. Pulisic's best goal came from his time at Dortmund when he sent a hopeful cross into the box from the right wing, except the intended pass curved its way toward goal.
With a little help from the woodwork, the ball slammed into the back of the net, giving the keeper no chance at stopping the effort. Did Pulisic mean to do that? Likely not, but it really does not matter when the end product is that spectacular.