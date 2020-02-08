Hwang scores first MLS goal, Whitecaps beat LAFC 1-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Hwang Inbeom scored his first MLS goal to help Vancouver beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Wednesday night, the Whitecaps' first victory of the season and the California club's first loss.

Hwang scored in the 27th minute after Vancouver winger Victory Giro popped a shot off the post. The rebound ricocheted to Hwang and the 22-year-old South Korean midfielder took a quick shot that sailed low past goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Maxime Crepeau made four saves for the Whitecaps (1-4-2).

Los Angeles (6-1-1) had won four in a row.