Rapids keep hopes alive with 3-0 win over FC Dallas

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Jack Price scored his first goal of the season, Tim Howard earned his fifth shutout in his last game and the Colorado Rapids kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over FC Dallas on Sunday.

Colorado (12-15-6) remained three points behind Dallas (12-12-9), which holds the final playoff spot - one point up on San Jose with one game remaining.

Howard, the long-time U.S. national team goalkeeper, made three saves in his 38th career regular-season shutout. Howard played with the U.S. every year from 2002, amassing 121 caps and in 2014 set a World Cup record with 16 saves in a match. He played six years in MLS before going to the English Premier League for 13 years and concluded his career with four seasons in Colorado.

Howard went out a winner as Price, dribbling unimpeded down the pitch, sent a low bender from distance into the corner.

That stood until Diego Rubio's free kick, which he sent through the wall after a take shot by Price. Rubio's 11th goal game in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first half.

Kei Kamara, thwarted on a penalty kick in the first half, sealed it in the 72nd with a give-and-go for a close-range 13th goal on the season.

Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez made seven saves.