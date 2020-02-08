Sounders rally from two goals down, tie Earthquakes 2-2

SEATTLE (AP) Harry Shipp's goal in Seattle's last game wasn't enough to get the Sounders any points.

On Wednesday night, his goal was good enough.

Kelvin Leerdam and Shipp scored in a two-minute span midway through the second half as Seattle rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the San Jose Earthquakes, 2-2.

The Sounders (5-1-2) were routed 4-1 at Los Angeles FC on Sunday for their first loss of the season.

''For me personally, tonight was a little bit different role,'' said Shipp, who subbed on in the 55th minute. ''The first four or five times I came off the bench, we were winning, so it was more about protecting the lead and playing smart and trying to finish off the game. Tonight, it was a little bit different, coming in down 2-0 and trying to make a difference and provide a spark and get in a dangerous spot.''

The Sounders got on the board in the 65th minute. Nicolas Lodeiro sent a corner kick from the left side into the penalty area. Kim Kee-hee flicked it toward the center of the box, and Leerdam's diving header went into the back right side for his third goal of the year.

Shipp tied it less than two minutes later. Lodeiro received a throw-in on the left side and passed it across the box. Shipp, playing 12 yards in front of the net, settled it and threaded a shot around two players and into the back right corner for his second of the season.

''I was lucky that I was able to get a goal and get us back in the game,'' Shipp said.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer was disappointed not to pick up all three points, as the Sounders created numerous chances to get more. Two of those came in the 73rd minute when a header by Handwalla Bwana was saved by Earthquakes keeper Daniel Vega at the right post, and a follow-up try by Kim Kee-hee was saved in the goalmouth.

''Once we got things steamrolling, I thought we put enough pressure on them to get the third goal,'' Schmetzer said. ''The effort out of that group tonight was very, very good. We go down 2-0, and guys were tired out there. So to be able to persevere and score two goals - two very good goals - we had a chance to win the game, and that's all I can ask of this team.''

Shea Salinas scored in the 34th and 53rd minute for San Jose (2-5-1), which now has a result in three of its last four games after a 0-4 start.

''I feel we performed well,'' Earthquakes coach Matias Almeyda said. ''They're really putting their souls in there, which is what I ask of them. Surely, playing this way, we'll have more of a chance of winning than things going badly. We're inside of a project and transcending a new path with a style of play we're looking for and are now finding.''

Magnus Eriksson set up Salinas' first goal. Playing on the attacking right side, Eriksson sent the ball across the field to Salinas. He deked around Sounders defender Leerdam and took the ball deep into the penalty area, toward the 6-yard box. Salinas sent a shot across the goalmouth, which Sounders keeper Stefan Frei stretched for with his left hand, but could only deflect into the right side of the net.

The second goal came after an initial shot by Jackson Yueill bounced off the crossbar. Cristian Espinoza, playing on the right side, sent the ball across the goalmouth. It was just beyond the reach of Yueill, but it landed at the foot of Salinas for a 6-yard shot into the wide-open net.

Seattle's club-record seven-game home winning streak, which started last September, came to an end. But the Sounders did extend their unbeaten streak against San Jose to eight games (4-0-4).

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports