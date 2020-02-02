Arsenal held 0-0 by Burnley, sits 10th in Premier League

BURNLEY, England (AP) Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw at Burnley on Sunday, leaving Mikel Arteta's side 10 points from the Champions League places in 10th place in the Premier League.

Arsenal remains without a victory in the league since New Year's Day.

The north London visitors came close to conceding in the 77th minute when Jay Rodriguez struck the underside of the bar from close range before the ball bounced down on the line.

Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Jeff Hendrick had already seen opportunities to put their side in front.

Arsenal is only ahead of Burnley due to a superior goal difference.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports