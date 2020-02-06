Crystal Palace-Everton Preview

Whilst Everton continue their Premier League resurgence under manager Carlo Ancelotti, Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are still searching for their first top-flight victory of the new year.

The Toffees look to run their league unbeaten stretch to five matches on Saturday at Goodison Park against a Palace side that has not won since Boxing Day.

The inconsistent nature of Everton's season has been maddening for their supporters and obviously frustrating for those doing the actual work on and around the pitch. However, the Toffees (9-6-10)) are 5-4-1 since a three-game league slide from Nov. 23-Dec. 4, and 4-2-1 under the great Ancelotti to sit ninth in the Premier League table.

After falling behind 2-0 at Watford last Saturday, Everton got two late first-half goals from Yerry Mina and a Theo Walcott winner in the 90th minute to prevail and improve to 2-2-0 over their last four Premier League matches. It was only the third road victory within the league for Everton this season.

"We are getting better every day, and working with this manager is brilliant," Mina told Everton's official website. "We are a good team and a family. We have to stay together to continue improving and achieving good results."

Everton played to a scoreless draw at Crystal Palace (7-9-9) to open the season, but now get them at Goodison where the hosts are amid a 3-2-0 stretch in the Premier League.

Though the Eagles appear to be safe whilst sitting 14th in the table, they are 0-4-2 since beating West Ham United 2-1 on Dec. 26. That's Palace's lone victory in the top-flight over their last 10 contest (1-6-3).

Crystal Palace have managed just eight goals but conceded 11 over those last 10 games. They've also been blanked in each of the last two, most recently 1-0 by Sheffield United - via a rather fluke goal - at home last weekend. Palace last went three straight league matches without a goal during the 2017-18 campaign.

"We've got Everton, so we're going to focus on that," defender Patrick van Aanholt told Crystal Palace's official website. "After that, we've got a winter break. So yeah, looking forward to Everton and then we go from there."

Despite their struggles to earn three points, Palace are a rather healthy bunch. Van Aanholt, Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend were all fit to feature last weekend.

At Everton, meanwhile, Fabian Delph is out after collecting a pair of yellow cards versus Watford. Teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a team-leading 10 goals, but just one in four career Premier League games versus Crystal Palace.