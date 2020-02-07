West Ham United-Manchester City Preview

Whilst the big news surrounding Manchester City revolves around arguably the world's best footballer, one of the best players on their current roster won't be fit for the weekend.

As the Lionel Messi rumours continue to swirl around the club, City will be minus their own star Raheem Sterling, when they look to bounce back from another Premier League defeat on Sunday against the struggling visitors from West Ham United.

The hottest international football storyline being reported at the moment is that Manchester City (16-3-6) believe they might have a shot at signing Messi during the summer. The legendary Barcelona star has been on the club's radar for years, and whilst it's all hearsay at the moment, the prospect always remains intriguing.

Maybe not to all. At least publicly.

"I'm not going to talk about players from other clubs," manager Pep Guardiola said at his Friday press conference, "I think he's going to finish his career (at Barcelona)."

In the meantime, the Citizens won't have Sterling (11 Premier League goals) for this match because of a hamstring issue. Sterling was injured during City's 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, during which they played with 10 men from the hour mark on after Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up his second yellow card of the match.

"It takes weeks, but I don't know right now," Guardiola said of Sterling's injury.

It was just the second time in league play this season that Man City have been kept off the scoresheet. The Citizens have not lost back-to-back top-flight matches since December 2018.

"The only thing we can do is play better and maybe be mentally stronger," Guardiola told Man City's official website. "We have to accept it and work on that. We need to analyse that. Football is to create chances and concede a few."

The Citizens had little trouble creating and converting during a 5-0 rout at West Ham to open the season. Sterling netted a hat trick, and Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus also scored as City ran its winning streak in all competitions over West Ham to eight consecutive contests.

Aguero has 21 goals over all competitions this season for City, and 10 in 16 games overall against West Ham.

Whilst the Citizens know they need a miracle to catch runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, West Ham (6-6-13) are just trying to remain in the top-flight. The Hammers enter the weekend's abbreviated schedule at the top of the relegation zone whilst mired in an 0-2-3 stretch since a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on New Year's Day. The good news for West Ham, though, is that they managed three goals in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend after totaling two in their previous four matches.

Robert Snodgrass (five goals) scored twice and had an assist, but the Hammers could not hold a 3-1 lead on their home pitch. Still, perhaps their improvement in offensive production is something to build on, even against mighty Manchester City.

"We just can't sit back and hope for the best," midfielder Ryan Fredericks told West Ham's official website. "We've got to attack and try and score goals and not concede them at the other end. We know we've got Man City on Sunday and we're not going to be looking just to stay in the game and get a draw. We're more than confident that we can go and score goals.

"As long as there are no mistakes at the back, we are confident of picking up points."