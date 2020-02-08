Watford beats relegation rival Norwich for 1st league win

NORWICH, England (AP) Ten-man Watford won its first Premier League game of the season on Friday, beating host Norwich 2-0 to move off the bottom of the standings.

Watford took the lead in under two minutes at Carrow Road as Gerard Deulofeu won possession just inside the Norwich half and ran unchallenged into the area before finding the bottom corner with a low shot.

Norwich rarely threatened the visitors in the first half as Watford went into the break ahead.

Watford was 2-0 up six minutes into the second half when Will Hughes and Deulofeu worked an opening on the left. Deulofeu crossed and substitute Andre Gray added a fine touch with the outside of his right foot, twisting to backheel the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul to double his side's lead.

Facing an uphill task, Norwich came close through Jamal Lewis, whose curled effort forced Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster to deflect the ball behind.

After picking up a booking in the first half, Christian Kabasele was shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner in the 65th minute for a careless foul on Josip Drmic, just as Norwich looked to be gaining some momentum in the match.

Kenny McLean came close to pulling a goal back with a long-range powerful drive which was tipped over by Foster but the Canaries struggled to make the numerical advantage count.

The win moved Watford up to 18th and Norwich replaced the Hornets at the bottom after its ninth defeat of the season.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports