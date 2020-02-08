Struggling West Ham drops into EPL relegation zone

LONDON (AP) West Ham dropped into the relegation zone in the Premier League after squandering a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Brighton on Saturday.

West Ham has won only one of its last eight league games - and it doesn't get any easier for David Moyes' team, which plays Manchester City and Liverpool in its next two games.

West Ham's defending was shambolic at London Stadium, conceding an own-goal through Angelo Ogbonna to make it 2-1 before Pascal Gross pounced on a short headed back pass and prodded home a finish to bring Brighton back in the game at 3-2.

Glenn Murray, starting a Premier League match for the first time since September, grabbed his seventh career goal against the Hammers in the 79th minute to earn a point for the visitors.

The ball appeared to hit Murray's arm before he fired home but a VAR check decided otherwise, to disbelief in the stands when the replay was shown.

''You're scared to celebrate goals these days,'' Murray said. ''I knew deep down that I didn't touch it but the doubt sets in, and thankfully they made the right decision.''

It completed a remarkable comeback for Graham Potter's side, who looked up against it after Issa Diop's goal and a double from Robert Snodgrass.

West Ham is in third-to-last place, a point from safety.

Brighton manager Graham Potter was on the touchline despite the death of his father just two days earlier.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports