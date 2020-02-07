Bournemouth-Sheffield United Preview

Though exceeding all expectations and still harbouring European ambitions, Chris Wilder is taking the pragmatic approach about Sheffield United's success heading into Sunday's matchup with relegation-threatened Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

The promoted Blades (9-9-7) have walked a knife's edge for most of the season, turning up on the right side more often than not as they enter this match sixth on 36 points and only five back of Chelsea for the fourth and final Champions League spot. Sheffield United's 26 goals are easily the fewest of any top-half side - everyone else has at least 31 - but their paucity of goals has not been a burden thanks to a stingy defense that ranks behind only Liverpool in goals conceded with 23.

Wilder's club have recorded back-to-back clean sheets, giving them 10 overall this term, and followed up their FA Cup victory over Milwall with a 1-0 triumph at Crystal Palace on Feb. 1. The Blades claimed the three points by good fortune - Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was credited with an own goal just before the hour when he failed to corral Oliver Norwood's corner kick and it dropped over the goalline.

While talk of Europe is nice, Wilder continues to be focused on the primary task for any promoted club -- reaching the 40-point mark that would all but assure consecutive seasons in the top flight for the Blades for the first time since playing in the first two seasons of the Premier League era from 1992-94.

"It's a push for the next three points and that's it," Wilder said at his Friday news conference when asked if the Blades were making a push for European play. "I'm not going to mug you off by saying that of course for a newly promoted side, 40 has always been a big number for everybody.

"I imagine when we do get there, we can plan… but it's the point, the next three points and whoever we're playing against and it has to be that way. Supporters don't want to see you take your foot off the gas … whether it's 10 games to go or the last game, it'll be full tilt right to the end."

Striker David McGoldrick could be available after missing the last four matches with a foot injury, and it will be the Bramall Lane debut for January and club-record signing Sander Berge, with the midfielder adding more stability to the spine of Sheffield in their 3-5-2 set-up.

Bournemouth (7-5-13) enter this contest in 16th place on 26 points, trailing Brighton and Hove Albion on goal difference and are only two points clear of the drop. Eddie Howe's side have recently shown the needed resiliency to survive the relegation scrap, bracketing their FA Cup exit at the hands of Arsenal with league victories.

The Cherries held off Aston Villa 2-1 at home last weekend, playing the final 39 minutes with 10 men after Jefferson Lerma received a second booking, which also rules him out for this contest. Philip Billing and Nathan Ake scored goals seven minutes apart late in the first half as Howe praised his players for raising their game.

"Aston Villa was a much-improved performance in which we showed our overall quality and how we can play," Howe said at his Friday news conference. "Now we have to back it up a third time. The lads seem in a very good place, focused on the challenge ahead. We haven't achieved anything yet and we still have to win a lot more games."

Like Sheffield, Bournemouth may have a striker rejoin the ranks as Joshua King could make his return after missing time with a hamstring injury. The Norway international also had an overture for a loan deal by Manchester United rebuffed by Bournemouth, who are keen to keep their all-time leading Premier League goal-scorer.

"That was a couple of difficult days for him but a huge compliment and a huge moment for him to have Manchester United come in and express an interest in him," Howe told the Bournemouth Echo. "But he's very focused on our current position and this club. He knows that we're in a relegation fight."

The teams opened the season splitting the points in a 1-1 draw at Dean Court. Billy Sharp's goal in the 88th minute for Sheffield United canceled out a marker by Chris Mepham just after the hour.

Bournemouth are just 1-5-10 all-time versus Sheffield United, with the lone victory coming at Bramall Lane in 1987 when the sides were in Division Two. The draw in August snapped an eight-match losing streak to the Blades in all competitions.