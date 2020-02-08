Watford loses 3-0 to Burnley, bottom of Premier League again

WATFORD, England (AP) Watford returned to the bottom of the Premier League after losing 3-0 at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Chris Wood's snap finish, Ashley Barnes' penalty and James Tarkowski's late strike condemned Watford to a club-record 11th straight home league match without a win.

Burnley moved into sixth place.

Barnes' penalty was awarded after a VAR check, with Jose Holebas adjudged to have brought the 30-year-old striker down in the area.

---

