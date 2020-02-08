Southampton rallies, beats last-place Watford 2-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) James Ward-Prowse curled an 83rd-minute free kick into the top corner to complete Southampton’s comeback and beat last-placed Watford 2-1 in a match between English Premier League relegation candidates on Saturday.

Danny Ings began the recovery five minutes earlier by turning in a close-range equalizer after a mazy run from winger Moussa Djenepo, for his sixth goal in his last eight league games.

With its first home win of the season, Southampton moved four points clear of Watford but stayed in the relegation zone in third-to-last place, two points adrift of safety.

Ismaila Sarr was played through in the 24th minute and lifted a finish over Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to put Watford ahead. It was the Senegal winger’s first league goal since joining from French club Rennes in the offseason.

