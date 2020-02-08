Calvert-Lewin grabs another winner for Ancelotti's Everton

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has galvanized Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who grabbed the winner for the second straight game under the Italian coach as Everton recorded a 2-1 victory at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 13th minute and, after Swiss defender Fabian Schär equalized early in the second half, made it 2-1 in the 64th.

That it was his career-best 10th goal of the season in all competitions underlines how Calvert-Lewin has until now lacked the finishing to go with his technical skill and heading ability.

But guided by a vastly experienced coach such as Ancelotti, things could be set to change for him.

He now has eight Premier League goals in 18 games, compared to six in 35 last season and four in 32 before that.

The winner came three minutes after Ancelotti had made a tactical switch by replacing forward Moise Kean with Fabian Delph, primarily to stop an exuberant Newcastle gaining the ascendancy in midfield following Schär’s equalizer.

Ancelotti made five changes following the 1-0 victory against Burnley two days ago. But he was unlikely to rest Calvert-Lewin, who reacted well for his first goal.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick came back to him so he quickly drilled a low shot into the penalty area. The ball deflected to Calvert-Lewin, who was slightly off balance and steadied himself before beating goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka saved an effort from Kean soon after the break.

Kean's miss proved costly as burly striker Andy Carroll rose brilliantly near the back post to head a free kick across goal and Schär showed a poacher��s reaction to sweep the ball in.

But now bolstered in midfield, Everton won the ball on the halfway line, Theo Walcott released Richarlison down the right and his cross to the back post found Calvert-Lewin.

The 60-year-old Ancelotti also previously coached Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan.

He was sacked by Napoli on Dec. 10 but then replaced Marco Silva, who was fired with Everton near the relegation zone.

Ancelotti’s side is now in mid-table with a trip to defending champion Manchester City coming on Jan. 1.

