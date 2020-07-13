Tottenham Hotspur-Newcastle United Preview

It's a serious stretch to think Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the top four of the Premier League table in 2019-20. However, there is still plenty of pride available to ensure they post a strong finish to this crazy season.

Spurs look to extend their league unbeaten streak to four games when they visit Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Tottenham (14-10-11) begin this work week eighth in the Premier League table, seven points out of the top four with three games remaining. Finishing among the top four seems like a tall order, and the idea of a Europa League spot is also in question, but Spurs know all that.

However, they appear content on finishing strong judging by their current 2-1-0 league form since losing 3-1 at Sheffield United on July 2.

"We know we have to win every game to stand a chance now," defender Ben Davies told Spurs' official website following Sunday's 2-1 win over derby rival Arsenal. "There is no lack of desire in this squad, no lack of effort."

Heung-min Son (17 goals over all competitions) and Toby Alderweireld each scored for Spurs on Sunday after Arsenal jumped out to an early lead on a derby match that was almost surreal considering it was played behind closed doors.

Perhaps that major of a triumph, considering the opponent, will provide even more momentum for Spurs to avenge August's 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle. Joelinton's goal in the 27th minute was all Newcastle needed to pull off the upset.

Sitting on 43 points and in 13th place, the Magpies (11-10-14) - mired in continued drama over a looming franchise takeover - are in good shape in terms of being safe for another season. Yet, they must avoid a third consecutive loss following a 2-1 setback at Watford on Saturday.

On the heels of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, Dwight Gayle (three league goals) put Newcastle up 1-0 in the 23rd minute at Watford, but a Troy Denney second-half brace kept the visitors from earning any points in the affair.

"I thought the first-half performance was very, very good," manager Steve Bruce told Newcastle's official website. "The second half (Watford were) given a huge lifeline (due to so some questionable penalties)."

Newcastle's win over Spurs in the reverse fixture snapped a four-game losing streak in the Premier League series between the sides. The last time the Magpies did the season double over Tottenham came during the 2015-16 campaign.