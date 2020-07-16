Watford-West Ham United Preview

To the winners go almost certain safety in the top flight, while the losers are all but assured of needing to fight their way to the finish line to avoid the drop. Both West Ham United and Watford are looking for three of the most vital points to their respective seasons Friday at Olympic Stadium.

The sides are level on 34 points with three matches remaining, with West Ham (9-7-19) ahead of Watford (8-10-17) on goal difference and also owning a superior goals scored total. This match is the one both have in hand on Bournemouth, who currently occupy the first relegation spot three points back after losing 2-1 to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Given Bournemouth's goal difference, a win for the Irons would make them virtually safe barring two disastrous results coupled with two lopsided victories for the Cherries. Watford would be in a slightly less assailable but still comfortable position with a victory, and both would only need to take one point from the final two matches if they grab all three in east London.

A draw would make things better for both teams but would also require one victory in their final two matches for a return to the Premier League next season.

West Ham have already consigned one side to the Championship, putting last-place Norwich City out of their misery Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing. Michail Antonio accounted for all of the Irons' offense, becoming the first player in club history to score four goals in a Premier League match and first Hammer since David Cross in 1981.

"It's an amazing feeling," Antonio told West Ham's official website. "When I scored the first two I could see they were quite open, (so I knew) it was a great opportunity for me. I like being in history. The first player to score (in the Premier League) at London Stadium, one of the last players to score at the Boleyn Ground, and now the first player to score four goals in the Premier League for West Ham. I'm just ticking them off as I'm going!"

The challenge for West Ham is to sustain this momentum into their six-point belter, something that has eluded them for most of the term. The Irons have not won back-to-back league matches since August and struggled defensively at home, shipping 31 goals while taking just 18 points from 17 matches (5-3-9).

"The job's not done, that's for sure," gaffer David Moyes said. "The big picture is that we have to be a Premier League team when the supporters come back hopefully at the start of next season. If that's available, we have to give them Premier League football.

"We're trying to improve, we want to try and keep improving the players, push them on, more demands on them all the time, and today, they were very good - they did everything that was asked of them."

Talisman Mark Noble, who assisted on Antonio's second goal, will make his 500th appearance for West Ham should he take the pitch.

Watford are nearing an impressive escape considering they are on their third manager in Nigel Pearson and had taken a mere nine points from their first 17 matches. The Hornets strengthened their hand by taking care of business at home the last two matches, beating Norwich City and Newcastle United by 2-1 counts.

Saturday's victory over the Magpies came via Troy Deeney, who twice buried penalties in the second half with a talisman's ruthlessness. The brace were his first goals in six matches since Project Restart, and Pearson talked as a coach who could now see the light of safety on the horizon after taking over a club in the pit of despair.

"Back in December it didn't look possible and we have had some decent runs and difficult times, but throughout it all you have got to remain with a balanced view," he told The Times.

"We know we've got good players and really important match-winners, but this win was about us being able to respond to disappointment and still being able to function. That is not easy, especially with there being no fans, but it has been a reasonable week for us so far."

While West Ham have been poor at home, Watford have been horrid on the road. They have dropped four on the bounce outside Vicarage Road and have not scored as guests in 431 minutes since Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion in February.

Watford have totaled just 10 points from their 17 road matches (2-4-11) while being outscored 31-11.

West Ham are seeking their first Premier League double over Watford since 1999-2000 after winning the reverse fixture 3-1 courtesy a second-half brace from Sebastian Haller.